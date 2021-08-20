Wise (LON:WISE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on the stock.

LON:WISE opened at GBX 994.60 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,048.28 ($13.70).

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total transaction of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

