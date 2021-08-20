Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $244.24

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.24 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 452,843 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

