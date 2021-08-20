Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4944 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRWSY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.