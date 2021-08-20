Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Woodward by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

