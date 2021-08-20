Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $440.92 or 0.00909170 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00148310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,190.99 or 0.99367898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00707592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.15 or 0.06697558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,207,400 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

