Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.12

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 222501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

