Xion Finance Price Tops $0.0814 on Major Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $338,422.90 and approximately $10,623.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,436 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

