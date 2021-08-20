Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.49. Approximately 87 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth $2,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $12,175,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

