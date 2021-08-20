Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,261.01

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be bought for $20.20 or 0.00041430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Finance Bit has a market capitalization of $22,261.01 and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00846922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048851 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About Yearn Finance Bit

Yearn Finance Bit (CRYPTO:YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

