Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $37.00. Yelp shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 1,524 shares.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

