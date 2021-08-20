YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00823183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048616 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.