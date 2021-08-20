Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.