Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

