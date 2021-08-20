Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of EYE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 604,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

