Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of EYE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 604,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.