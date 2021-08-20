Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 220,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,030. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

