Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 1,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.