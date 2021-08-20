Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $9.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 to $14.48. Amazon.com reported earnings of $12.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $53.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $69.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,178.69. 136,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,477.07. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

