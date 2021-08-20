Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $4.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.28. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $412.48. 8,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.46. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

