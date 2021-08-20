Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

ITMR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,650. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

