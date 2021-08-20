Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.71. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $543.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.64. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

