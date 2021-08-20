Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $14.06 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $50.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $676.89. The stock had a trading volume of 511,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.48. Tesla has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $670.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.