Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter valued at $779,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

