Zacks: Analysts Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.06. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VEC opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

