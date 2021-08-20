Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $226.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.60 million and the highest is $231.16 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $891.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $900.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $931.43 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $978.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

