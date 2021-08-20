Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. 1,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,632. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.45 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.46.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.