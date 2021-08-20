Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,167. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

