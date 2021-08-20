Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.60 Million

Analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $939.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.10 million and the lowest is $893.60 million. Colfax posted sales of $805.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,695,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

