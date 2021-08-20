Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 382,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

