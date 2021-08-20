Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 3,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

