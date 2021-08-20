Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 10,720,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

