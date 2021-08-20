Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 10,720,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.