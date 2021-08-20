Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.44.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

