Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,632. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.45 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.