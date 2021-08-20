Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.94. 7,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,116. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

