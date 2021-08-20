Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $30.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $118.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 92,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,129. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.93, a P/E/G ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

