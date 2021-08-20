Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $10.13 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

