Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $68.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $236.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $255.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.11 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 1,371,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,742. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 267.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $1,939,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.