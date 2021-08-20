Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

AudioEye stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

