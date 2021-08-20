Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $630,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

