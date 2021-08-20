Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Hold

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIXX. Desjardins raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

