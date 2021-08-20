Zacks Investment Research Lowers 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

VNET stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

