Zacks Investment Research Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 89bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

