Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

