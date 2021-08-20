Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

