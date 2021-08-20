Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. Eargo has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

