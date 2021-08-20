Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

