Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) to Strong-Buy

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of POWW opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $796.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 371.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $22,259,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $19,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 150.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 718,971 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMMO (POWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.