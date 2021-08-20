Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Buy

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 252,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

