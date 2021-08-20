Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.