Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $575.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

