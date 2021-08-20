Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 52.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $35,272.88 and approximately $12.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00834063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

